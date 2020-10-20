Pak foreign debt jacks up to $113b: SBP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday said the foreign debt was $96 billion in 2018 and the incumbent government took $17 billion foreign loan jacking up the debt liability of Pakistan up to $113 billion on June 30, 2020, daily Jang reported. The central bank said $7 billion added to Pakistan’s foreign debt in one year, as it was $106 billion on June 30, 2020. The incumbent government borrowed $1.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1.20 billion from commercial banks and $1.20 billion from different countries.