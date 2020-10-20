Two minor girls raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Two minor girls were raped in different incidents in Garjakh police station limits here on Monday. Reportedly, a seven-year-old girl of Afzalpura went to her neighbor’s house where accused Sufyan allegedly raped her. In another incident, a 12-year-old girl of Tajpura was alone at her home when accused Arslan entered the house and allegedly raped her. Garjakh police have arrested both accused and started investigation.