close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

Two minor girls raped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Two minor girls were raped in different incidents in Garjakh police station limits here on Monday. Reportedly, a seven-year-old girl of Afzalpura went to her neighbor’s house where accused Sufyan allegedly raped her. In another incident, a 12-year-old girl of Tajpura was alone at her home when accused Arslan entered the house and allegedly raped her. Garjakh police have arrested both accused and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan