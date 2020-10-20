Five of family die as roof of room collapses

OKARA: Five members of a family, including four children, died when the roof of their room caved in at 60/4L village near Gambar Bus Stop on Monday.

Reportedly, Parveen, her five-day-old daughter, Adeel, Eman Fatima and Siddiqa were sleeping in their house when suddenly the roof of their house collapsed. As a result, they all died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to

the spot and rescued the people.

TWO BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police on Monday arrested two bootleggers. On a tip-off, the police raided 5/4L village and arrested Zeeshan Ali and Muhammad Afzal and recovered 60 litres liquor from them. Meanwhile, the police also arrested drug pushers Ghulam Ahmad, Abbas, Adil Masih, Sajjad Masih, Muhammad Hussain and Javed Iqbal and recovered narcotics from them.

THREE INJURED: Three people were injured in separate incidents here on Monday. Muhammad Iqbal and his sister Rahmat Bibi were allegedly attacked and injured by accused Muhammad Akram, Abdul Jabbar, Ghaffar and Allah Ditta at Kalassan Hameed village. In another incident at Dewa Singh village, Muhammad Yasin was allegedly attacked and injured by Subah Sadiq, Iftikhar and Ramzan.