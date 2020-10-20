KP CM wants Chashma Project made part of CPEC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) Project will make KP self-sufficient in the agriculture production and the scheme would be executed at all costs.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on mega developmental projects on Monday, said an official handout. Adviser to CM on Industries Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to submit a report on all the feasible options for the financing of this mega project, including making it a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “Completion of the project would not only be helpful to make the province self-sufficient in the agriculture production but also would create tremendous employment opportunities for the people”, he added. The meeting was briefed on the progress made so far on various megaprojects, including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway, Dir Motorway, CPEC City Nowshera, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Insaf Rozgar Scheme, Development of Access Roads to tourists spots in Hazara and Malakand Division. The participants were informed that the PC-1 of Public Sector Development Programme project “Khyber Pass Economic Corridor” had been approved by Executive Committee National Economic Council.

They were told that the Phase-I of the Swat Motorway Project had been completed and opened for vehicular traffic whereas PC-1 for the acquisition of land for Phase-II of Swat Motorway had been approved by the relevant forum as well. It was told that preparations for the ground breaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone were almost completed and the project would be launched by the end of November, this year. The meeting was informed that over 700 applications had been received for setting up of industries in Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The PC-II for the feasibility and design of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway had been approved by the relevant forum whereas the feasibility of Dir Motorway Project was underway. Briefing about the progress made so far on Insaf Rozgar Scheme, the forum was appraised that 97 per cent of funds released for this project had been utilised.

The forum was informed that work orders for the construction of 60 Km long five different access roads to tourist spots of Hazara Division had already been issued. Similarly, the work orders had been issued for development of 35 Km long different roads to ensure easy access of tourists to the tourist spots of the Malakand Division.