Sania Nishtar tested positive for corona

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide Sania Nishtar announced she had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Nishtar was isolating herself after testing positive for the virus and was feeling mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home,” she tweeted.