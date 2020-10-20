close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
October 20, 2020

Sania Nishtar tested positive for corona

National

A
Agencies
October 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide Sania Nishtar announced she had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Nishtar was isolating herself after testing positive for the virus and was feeling mild symptoms. “I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home,” she tweeted.

Latest News

More From Pakistan