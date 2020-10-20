PFUJ condemns use of force against LHWs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed solidarity with protesting lady health workers (LHWs), who have been staging a sit-in in Capital for the last one week. The journalist union, however, regretted that govt had been ignoring their demands so far. In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi criticised the government’s attitude towards protestors as. They said that instead of listening to and resolving their issues, police force was used against them when they tried to march towards D-Chowk and Parliament House. Some of workers were also injured in police action. They said such an act against women was highly condemnable.