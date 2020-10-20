SC accepts NAB appeal for filing ref against govt employee

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against the Peshawar High Court's verdict on filing more than one reference against a government employee.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case. Justice Sajjad asked how more than one reference could be filed against an office. The NAB made three references to the steps taken in one year, he added.

He said the NAB filed another reference when bail was granted two years later. The NAB prosecutor said that the law did not prohibit filing of second reference. Justice Sajjad said the Peshawar High Court had ruled that there should not be no new reference. Justice Yahya Afridi asked did the NAB also issue warrant for the accused on every reference.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said the NAB filed three references on three different steps. Justice Bandial said that the NAB should ensure that the authority to file a reference was not misused.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office. The NAB had filed three references against 25 accused, including DG of Peshawar Development Authority, on corruption charges. The Peshawar High Court had directed the NAB to file supplementary references and quashed two NAB references. –