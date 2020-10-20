Media industry crisis: PFUJ gives protest call for 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has given a call for countrywide protest on Thursday, Oct 22 against worsening media industry situation.

The PFUJ urged all journalist bodies to start preparing for protest demonstrations against continuing retrenchments and lay-offs, delay in payment of salaries, non-implementation of the 8th Wage Board Award and increasing censorship and press advices.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said it’s high time for launching protest to voice our demands and start preparations along with engaging labour unions, student organisations and civil society.

They said heavy retrenchments and lay-offs of journalists and workers apart from denial of salaries from 6 to 15 months could not be ignored. “Owners are avoiding implementation of the wage board award, which shows disrespect towards the journalist community. “Therefore, the entire media community and journalist bodies must forge unity amongst their ranks while preparing for the strike in support of their demands,” they added.