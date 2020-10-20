Nobody to be allowed to violate sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Monday said nobody would be allowed to violate the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation. In a statement issued here, the foreign minister stated that Maryam Nawaz had violated the sanctity of Quaid's mausoleum.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had ill repute with regard to respecting the national institutions as Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif had also attacked the apex court in the past.

Qureshi condemned Maryam's move and stated that she was trying to harm the respect of institutions in order to save her father Nawaz Sharif. The attacks on state institutions are unacceptable, he remarked.

While inaugurating a road scheme in UC 48 in NA-156, the foreign minister said the opposition tried to seek relief during legislation on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). After categorical denial of any sort of relief by the government, they were now trying to create chaos in the country but the opposition would fail in its designs.

The opposition is unable to digest the country's rapid progress during the ongoing government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and wanted to push the country back to darkness, Qureshi said. The leaders of opposition parties, he said, wanted to escape accountability of their looted wealth but they would have to be accountable. The foreign minister said the government was aware of inflation in the country and striving hard to control it, adding the current inflation was the result of bad policies of the previous governments.

The previous governments had also damaged the tax system, he maintained. The foreign minister also claimed that the incumbent government brought stability to economy through its policies while the economic indicators were witnessing an improvement.