Blind murder traced, 3 held

Islamabad: The homicide unit of Islamabad police has traced a blind murder committed ten months before by unknown persons during cash snatching attempt, a police spokesman said. He said that security guard Muhammad Naseer was killed and another Rub Nawaz was injured on December 14, 2019 when they resisted three unknown persons during a cash-snatching attempt.

Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zuliqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure the arrest of the killer.He constituted a special team including Inspector Munir from Homicide unit and others officials.

This team worked hard and investigated the case following modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest three accused Mohsin, Hamad and Adnan involved in this murder. Further investigation is underway from them.