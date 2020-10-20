close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

31 Sahulat Bazaars set up

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

LAHORE:The district administration has established 31 Sahulat Bazaars across the provincial metropolis to provide necessary edibles on government rates to the citizens.

The entire administration was on the toes to enforce the official prices while Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid surprise visits to these bazaars. The DC visited Shadman and Begum Kot Sahulat Bazaars and checked the arrangements. He reviewed availability, quality and quantity of essential commodities, especially flour besides implementation of government rates.

