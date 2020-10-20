31 Sahulat Bazaars set up

LAHORE:The district administration has established 31 Sahulat Bazaars across the provincial metropolis to provide necessary edibles on government rates to the citizens.

The entire administration was on the toes to enforce the official prices while Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid surprise visits to these bazaars. The DC visited Shadman and Begum Kot Sahulat Bazaars and checked the arrangements. He reviewed availability, quality and quantity of essential commodities, especially flour besides implementation of government rates.