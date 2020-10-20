Majka to be Pogacar’s ‘wing man’ at UAE Team Emirates

UDINE, Italy: Two-time Tour de France mountain classification champion Rafal Majka will join this year’s race winner Tadej Pogacar at UAE Team Emirates, the outfit announced on Monday.

Polish rider Majka, 31, who won the Tour’s polka dot jersey in 2014 and 2016, has signed a two-year deal starting from next season to support Pogacar. “With Rafal, our group of climbers is getting a strong boost” team principal Mauro Gianetti said in a statement.

“We are sure that in addition to being a solid wing-man for Tadej Pogacar, he will also be able to target his personal ambitions and be given some freedom,” he added. Majka, who finished third in the road race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been with Bora-Hansgrohe for three years and is currently in sixth place at the Giro d’Italia, more than three minutes behind leader Joao Almeida.

“I am very happy to have been given this opportunity at this point in my career. I will work for Pogacar when necessary, but I will also try to carve out chances for myself when I can,” Majka said. “I’m not your typical Polish rider: I love the heat. A dream result? A world championships medal to add to the Olympic one,” he added.