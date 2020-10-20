Evenepoel clear of doping suspicion, says UCI

UDINE, Italy: There are no doping offences to investigate concerning Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel and the mystery object found in his pocket after his dramatic fall during the Tour of Lombardy, world cycling body UCI’s doping controllers said on Monday.

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) opened a probe after the August 15 fall into a ravine with UCI boss David Lappartient saying: “We want to understand a little more about an object that was taken from Remco Evenepoel’s back pocket.”

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step team insisted at the time it was a bottled vitamin drink, and now the CADF say they have nothing to suspect. “The CADF concludes that no anti-doping offence had been committed and considers the matter closed unless new elements are subsequently brought to its attention,” the body said.