Mani says matters with franchises will be settled

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has admitted that the financial model of PSL was in favour of the PCB and promised that he would try to provide all possible facilities to the franchisees.

“PSL is a special property of ours. This brand is very important for Pakistan and the people. We would not like it to be damaged,” Mani told Geo News. He said PCB would accommodate PSL franchises as much as it could.

He said that he hopes to present something next month which will strengthen the PSL. “We have to make the PSL the number one league,” he added. Mani said he is confident that the next edition of Pakistan Super League will be held in Pakistan.

He said that India has shifted its league to the UAE due to cases of coronavirus. "But the situation is better in our country. An average of 500 to 600 cases are coming to light. Our government is quite active in this regard.

"In the current situation there is great satisfaction and confidence that we will be able to do the next edition of the PSL here,” he added. He said that 28,000 to 30,000 spectators came to the stadiums during the PSL matches and there was no problem in organizing the matches.

"We have been offered to host ICC events and we think we can do it now but for that we have to improve the infrastructure a lot. We need five to 10 billion rupees and this money is to be spent by the board itself. The PCB will invest it itself and we have to make the stadiums world class. Within two years we will start working in this regard,” he said.

About Misbah-ul-Haq, Mani said that when he was given the responsibilities of head coach and chief selector, it was thought that only one person should have these responsibilities so that the difference between coaches and selectors could be bridged. "In short, it was intended to be reviewed in a year's time,” he said.

He said that Misbah also knew at that time that the review would be done after one year and if the workload was high then it would be reduced. Calling the cricket committee mandatory, the PCB chairman said that cricket matters are to be looked after by the cricketers. "It is necessary to have a cricket committee but unfortunately there have been changes," he said. He said that Mohsin Khan did a good job but he was interested in becoming the chief selector and he resigned with honour.