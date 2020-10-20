Amar Cables thrash Dar-e-Arqam Seniors

LAHORE: Amar Cables thrashed Dar-e-Arqam Seniors by 130 runs in the 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup which was inaugurated by former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Amar Cables batting first scored 339/6 in 30 overs. Jamshaid Salman scored 207 with 22 four and 13 sixes off 96 balls. Bilal Khilji scored 30, Farhan Asghar 28 and Ashraf Ali 52 not out. Waseem Khan got 3/72.

Dar-e-Arqam Seniors were all out for 209 in 30 overs. Muhammad Waseem Khan scored 57, Rafaqat Ali 33, Tayyab Siddiqui 30 and Muhammad Zia 26. Rehan Rauf grabbed 3/24 and Syed Muzaffar 3/25. CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas gave Rs5000 to Jamshaid Salman for his double century.