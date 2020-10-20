Punjab, Sindh win matches in A S Ali Blind Cricket Super League

LAHORE: Punjab and Sindh won their matches on the second day of the A S Ali Blind Cricket Super League (One-day format) at Bahawalpur on Monday.

Punjab beat KP by two wickets at Dring Stadium, Ground No 2. KP won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab posted a competitive total of 275 for 9 in allotted 40 overs. KP were bowled out for 214 in 34 overs.

Sindh beat Balochistan by six wickets at Ground No. 1. Sindh won the toss and put Balochistan into bat. Balochistan scored 256 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 40 overs. Badar Munir was the top scorer with 77 runs. Babar Ali claimed 2 wickets.

Sindh reached the target of 257 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 32.5 overs. Babar Ali and Raisat Khan made 82 and 70, respectively. On Tuesday (today) Punjab will take on Balochistan and Islamabad will face Sindh.