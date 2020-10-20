Maaz’s all-round show helps KP crush Southern Punjab

LAHORE: Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round display spearheaded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 91-run win over Southern Punjab in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 272 for nine after Southern Punjab captain Mohammad Shehzad elected to field. The highlight of their innings was a 168-run third-wicket partnership between Maaz, who made 93 off 137 balls (eight fours, one six), and Abbas Ali, who scored 91 off 110 balls with five fours and four sixes. Awais Abbas and Tahir Hussain took two wickets each for 48 and 53 runs, respectively.

Southern Punjab were bowled out for 181 in 46.3 overs. Mohammad Ammar scored 70 runs off 112 balls, while Mubashir Ali scored 50 off 57 balls. Maaz, later named player of the match, followed his brilliant batting performance with three for 17 runs in 3.3 overs. Ahmed Khan took three wickets for 23 runs.

In the second match, Balochistan beat Central Punjab by 23 runs. Batting first, Balochistan posted 223 for seven in 50 overs. Ali Ahmad top-scored with 63 off 98 balls (eight fours) and Haseebullah, later named player of the match, scored 61, also off 98 balls, with seven fours. Basit Ali was the third batsman in the innings to score a half-century as he made 50 off 55 balls. Muneeb Wasif, with three for 38, was the pick of the Central Punjab bowlers. Hasnat Abbas took two wickets for 29 runs.

Central Punjab were bowled out for 200 runs in 46.5 overs. Muneeb, batting at eight, top-scored with 48 runs. Khalid Khan and Abu Huraira took two wickets each, while four batsmen were run out.

In the third match of the day, Sindh beat Northern by seven wickets. Northern, after being asked to bat, managed 199 for eight. Middle-order batsman Sher Abdul Rehman top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 75 balls (five fours, three sixes). Opener Raza-ul-Mustafa made 32 from his 51-ball stay at the crease. Sindh’s Aaliyan got four for 32 from 10 overs, while Talha Ahsan took two for 45.

Saim Ayub scored 87 not out off 106 balls with eight fours and one six to guide his team to a seven-wicket win. He was named player of the match. Sindh completed the chase of 200 runs in 39.5 overs for the loss of three wickets. Kashif Ali, batting at four, scored 52 off 73 balls. Saim and Kashif added 124 runs for the third wicket.