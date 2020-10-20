PAF officials pledge support to Jansher

ISLAMABAD: Officials of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have promised all-out support to Jansher Khan in his efforts to promote squash in the region by offering PAF’s squash facilities for training talented youth.

The former world cahampion called on Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Syed Fauad Masud Hatmi and Base Commander PAF Base Peshawar Air Commodore Hakim Raza to share with them possibilities of training youth in an effort to groom them.

Both the PAF officials lauded Jansher’s services for the game and hoped that his efforts would help promote the game in the province. They also congratulated Jansher on assuming the charge as Head Coach of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Squash.

Jansher lauded keen interest shown by the PAF officials in promoting the game in the country. “Indeed PSF President Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood’s interest in the game would go a long way in promoting squash in the country. The day is not far when Pakistan will regain its lost glory in the field of squash,” he added.