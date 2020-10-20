close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
AFP
October 20, 2020

North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’

AFP
October 20, 2020

SEOUL: Torture, humiliation and coerced confessions are rampant in North Korea’s pretrial detention system which treats people as worth "less than an animal", a rights group said on Monday in a report on the country’s opaque legal processes. US-based Human Rights Watch drew on interviews with dozens of former North Korean detainees and officials to highlight what it called inhuman conditions at detention facilities that often amount to torture.

