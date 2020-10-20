2.2 million Facebook, Instagram ads rejected ahead of US vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

PARIS: A total of 120,000 posts on Facebook and Instagram have been withdrawn for attempting to "obstruct voting" in the US presidential election and 2.2 million ads have been rejected, Facebook’s vice president Nick Clegg said in an interview published o Sunday. In addition, warnings were posted on 150 million examples of false information posted online, the former British deputy prime minister told the French weekly Journal du Dimanche.