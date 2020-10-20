close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
AFP
October 20, 2020

Copenhagen mayor resigns

World

COPENHAGEN: Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen resigned on Monday over growing sexual harassment allegations against him, the latest political casualty in a belated #MeToo wave sweeping Denmark in recent weeks. Jensen, 59, had in recent days admitted to and apologised for having harassed women over the course of his 30-year career, after two women accused him of touching them inappropriately in 2012 and 2017.

