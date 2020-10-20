Belarus moves detained US analyst to house arrest: lawyer

MINSK: The authorities in Belarus have moved to house arrest a high-profile American political analyst and strategist held for over two-and-a-half months in jail as President Alexander Lukashenko cracks down on opponents, his lawyer said on Monday.

Vitali Shkliarov, a Harvard University fellow who has advised presidential candidates in the US, Russia and Ukraine, was detained on July 29 ahead of August 9 presidential elections that Lukashenko claims to have won but which the opposition says were rigged.

"I managed to speak to Vitali, he has been transferred to house arrest," his lawyer Anton Gashinsky told AFP. Shkliarov was one of a group of detainees who earlier this month met Lukashenko in a bizarre meeting conducted inside the KGB security service prison where they are being held.