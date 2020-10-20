Families hit by Muslim ban speak out ahead of US vote

WASHINGTON: Pamela and Afshin Raghebi will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this December -- but whether it’s a joyful occasion or one marred by the pain of their ongoing forced separation depends on the outcome of the November 3 election.

"I need him home," Pamela tearfully told AFP, two years after her husband left the US to complete a routine legal process to finalise his permanent residency, but was prevented from returning because of the "Muslim ban."

In June 2018, the Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump’s third travel ban, which focuses its most restrictive measures on citizens of five Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen -- as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

An analyst at the Cato Institute estimated that as of October 2019, more than 15,000 spouses and adopted minor children of US citizens were impacted, a figure that could be far higher now. But the numbers don’t tell the story of the families torn apart and lives uprooted because of a president who once declared "Islam hates us." The Raghebis met in the summer of 2010, when Pamela was working as a receptionist at a Seattle retirement home and Afshin, a glazier, was assigned there on a project.