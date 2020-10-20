UN stockpiling syringes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The UN said on Monday it would stockpile one billion syringes around the world by the end of 2021, to be used for the delivery of any future coronavirus vaccine. Unicef, the UN Children’s Fund, said it aims to get 520 million syringes in its warehouses by the end of this year, to guarantee an initial supply in countries ahead of the vaccine.