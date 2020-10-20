Trump lashes out at ‘stupid’ Republican critics

President Donald Trump lashed out at "stupid" critics from within his own party and called for unity on Monday after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a "bloodbath" in the November 3 election.

Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the real estate mogul is at serious risk of losing.

Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Trump ranged from attacks on Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.

But he also addressed comments from Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who recently told constituents Trump "kisses dictators’ butts," mistreats women and uses the White House as a business.

Other Republicans have warned of electoral losses in the polls that will include congressional races, including Senator Ted Cruz, who like Sasse said there was a risk of a "bloodbath."

Even one of Trump’s closest Senate allies, Lindsey Graham, recently said Democrats have a "good chance" at winning the White House. "We have some stupid people," Trump said at the rally in Carson City, Nevada’s capital.

"We have this guy Sasse, you know, wants to make a statement... The Republicans have to stick together better."

Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multi-state barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies and fundraising, before moving on to Arizona on Monday.

An infrequent church-goer, he attended services Sunday in a cavernous -- but not entirely full -- evangelical church in Las Vegas. Congregants prayed for him, and when a collection plate was passed, a pool photographer saw Trump toss in a handful of $20 bills.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended Mass with his wife Jill at their church near Wilmington, Delaware, before walking outside to visit the grave of son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Limiting his own campaign itinerary due to pandemic concerns, the 77-year-old Biden then flew to North Carolina for a pair of events.