Fierce fighting rages in Karabakh

Stepanakert, Azerbaijan: A new ceasefire agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh was again failing to hold on Monday as both sides accused each other of fresh attacks.

The truce, backed by international mediators to put a stop to three weeks of fighting that has left hundreds dead, was supposed to have come into force at midnight (2000 GMT Saturday) but both sides immediately accused each other of violating the deal. But it has never been recognised by any other state, including Armenia, while Azerbaijan has always made clear its desire to regain control in one of the most combustible conflicts left after the fall of the USSR.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry said Monday that Armenian armed forces had shelled areas in four districts inside the country overnight. Meanwhile, the local authorities in Karabakh said Azerbaijani artillery fire continued overnight, with the Karabakh army taking "proportionate actions" in response. However Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city Stepanakert was quiet overnight, an AFP correspondent said.