Tue Oct 20, 2020
AFP
October 20, 2020

First Emirati passenger flight lands in Israel

World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The first ever passenger flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel landed near Tel Aviv on Monday, a month after the countries signed an agreement normalising ties. Etihad Airways flight EY 9607 from Abu Dhabi landed at Ben Gurion airport early in the morning with only crew on board, a spokeswoman for the Israel Airports Authority said. The UAE carrier said it had made "history".

