Build libraries

Thousands of students in Hyderabad prepare for their CSS examinations. However, it is unfortunate that these students don’t have the facility of a well-equipped library in their city. The existing libraries have limited capacity and many students can’t find a single seat in packed library rooms. Students come to the library at early hours to reserve a seat. This creates a lot of problems.
The relevant authorities need to have a look at this issue and renovate the existing libraries so that they can accommodate a large number of students.
Babar Sattar Halepoto
Hyderabad