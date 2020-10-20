PTCL appoints new CEO

KARACHI: The board of directors of the Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited has appointed Matthew Willsher as PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone) chief executive officer effective December 1, 2020, a statement said on Monday.

Willsher is currently serving as the CEO of Etisalat Afghanistan, it added. He has succeeded Rashid Khan, who was serving as the president and CEO of the PTCL Group since March 2019 and decided to quit the job due to personal reasons.

Willsher has been working in the telecom industry for over 25 years. Previously, he has been CEO of Etisalat in Afghanistan and in Nigeria, and held CXO roles for Etisalat in the UAE, Maxis in Malaysia, and CSL in Hong Kong.

He has also worked in Australia, South Korea, Holland and the UK in a variety of commercial, operational and corporate roles. Matthew’s career started in marketing for Procter & Gamble, the statement said.