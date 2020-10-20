Gold prices rise Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs350/tola to Rs116,000/tola on Monday, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs300 to Rs99,451. In the international market, bullion rates increased $12 to $1,912/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,260/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,080.24.