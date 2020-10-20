tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PTI was the last hope for a majority of Pakistanis. But the party’s government has proved to be a failure. Now, the opposition parties are staging protests in different cities against the PTI-led government.
The people, however, are not interested in this blame game of political parties. They
are more interested in knowing what the
government is doing to bring prosperity in the country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad