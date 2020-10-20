WC: Germany, Netherlands, Belgium launch joint bid

BERLIN: The German football association (DFB) announced on Monday a joint bid with Belgium and the Netherlands to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

“We are delighted to have joined our Dutch friends and will do our utmost to support this project,” DFB president Fritz Keller said in a statement.The Dutch FA (KNVB) already stated its desire to host the 2027 finals back in 2018 and secured parliamentary support in the Netherlands.

The bid is set to be fronted by three former players in Germany’s Silvia Neid, Femke Maes from Belgium and ex-Dutch midfielder Sarina Wiegman.Germany hosted the 2006 men’s World Cup, the women’s finals in 2011 and will hold the men’s European Championship in 2024.

The Netherlands hosted, and won, the women’s Euros in 2017, but Belgium has never hosted a major women’s tournament.The three partners have already presented their plans to FIFA, as well as European football’s governing body UEFA, the DFB added.