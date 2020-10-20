close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
AFP
October 20, 2020

Khalilzad slams Afghan bloodshed

AFP
October 20, 2020

KABUL: A top US envoy slammed Afghanistan’s “distressingly high” levels of bloodshed on Monday after a car bombing at a police headquarters killed at least 16 people and wounded scores more. The latest remarks by veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February, come as spiralling violence across Afghanistan imperils ongoing peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban.

