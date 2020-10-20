French police raid Islamist groups after teacher’s beheading

PARIS: French police on Monday raided the homes of dozens of suspected Islamist militants three days after the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils sacrilegious cartoons, the interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the swoop on Islamist networks was designed to send a message that “enemies of the Republic” would not enjoy “a minute’s respite”.He said over 80 investigations had been launched for online hate speech following the attack, which has drawn parallels with the 2015 massacre at Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, where 12 people were gunned down for publishing the offensive cartoons.

Paty, 47, was murdered on his way home from the school where he taught in a suburb northwest of Paris on Friday afternoon. A photo of the teacher and a message confessing to his murder was found on the mobile phone of his killer, an 18-year-old Chechen man Abdullakh Anzorov, who was shot dead by police.

Eleven people are being held over the attack, including a known Islamist militant and the father of one of Paty’s pupils who had railed against him online and called for his dismissal.Darmanin accused the two men of having issued a “fatwa” against Paty. “They apparently launched a fatwa against the teacher,” the minister told Europe 1 radio.

Anzorov’s family arrived in France when he was six from the predominantly Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya. Four members of his family, which sought asylum in France, are being held for questioning. A national tribute is to be held for Paty on Wednesday.