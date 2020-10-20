Two youths arrested in IIOJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Indian police arrested two youths in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.The youths were arrested during a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and police in Chandooda, Pattan area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.Police claimed the detained youths were freedom fighters and a case had been registered against them.