Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Two youths arrested in IIOJK

October 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Indian police arrested two youths in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.The youths were arrested during a joint cordon and search operation by Indian Army and police in Chandooda, Pattan area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.Police claimed the detained youths were freedom fighters and a case had been registered against them.

