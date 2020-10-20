New curbs in Europe as global virus cases pass 40m

BRUSSELS: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 40 million on Monday, as fresh measures to combat the spread of the virus came into effect in several European countries.

Belgium imposes a nationwide overnight curfew from Monday and Switzerland has made wearing face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces, the latest measures by European governments to fight a powerful second coronavirus wave.

The latest surge in cases sent the total registered worldwide past 40 million at 0715 GMT on Monday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. More than half the caseload is in the three hardest-hit countries: the United States, India and Brazil.

In Europe, more than 250,000 people have died, but the deepening crisis there stands in contrast to Australia, where the second-biggest city has begun easing a lockdown that kept millions of people largely confined to their homes for months.

Cafes and restaurants across Belgium were shuttered for four weeks as the country tackled its own infection spike, part of a continent-wide surge that has seen a 44-percent increase in cases across Europe in the past week.

Some businesses have protested despite authorities warning the country was in the middle of an exponential increase in cases. Switzerland was largely spared when the coronavirus emerged in China late last year and swept the world. But infections have doubled in the wealthy Alpine nation in the last seven days, prompting new restrictions including compulsory masks-wearing in public spaces indoors and limits on public gatherings.

The canton of Bern also banned ban public events of more than a thousand people, which will hit professional football and hockey matches.

France on the weekend imposed its own overnight curfew in nine cities including Paris, affecting 20 million people, after announcing a record 32,400 new infections on Saturday.And Italy announced fresh curbs on Sunday night in response to its own snowballing second wave of contagion, after enduring Europe’s first major outbreak earlier this year.

“We cannot waste time,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, flagging bans on amateur team sports and earlier closures for bars and restaurants.

An even longer lockdown began coming to an end in Australia on Monday, where the five million inhabitants of Melbourne were allowed to leave their homes for more than two hours a day for the first time since July.

Residents dashed back to reopened salons and golf courses that had been closed for more than 100 days, though restaurants and most other retail businesses will remain shut until November at the earliest as the authorities monitor case numbers.

Israel has also lifted restrictions that banned people from travelling more than a kilometre from their homes as well as closing kindergartens, beaches and national parks. Saudi Arabia eased more of its own virus restrictions when it allowed worshippers to reenter Grand Mosque in Mecca for prayers on Sunday for the first time since March.

The structure will be sterilised before and after each group of worshippers, and thermal sensors have been installed to measure the body temperature of pilgrims. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday it was “crucial” for the EU’s 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery plan to succeed as new epidemic-busting measures weigh heavily on the bloc’s economy.

The money in the $881-billion fund must be disbursed as soon as possible, she told Le Monde newspaper.“If (the money) is not targeted, if it disappears into the administrative machinery and does not reach down into the real economy to drive our countries toward the digital and green (economy), then we will have missed a historic opportunity to change direction,” Lagarde said in an interview with Le Monde published on the newspaper’s website.