Woman cops honoured

The capital city police officials have honoured a woman police officer after her selection for the UN peace mission.
Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur gave cash award and commendation certificate to Assistant Sub-Inspector Saima Sharif. She is among the officers selected for the UN peace mission. Saima Sharif was recruited ASI after her brother Moeen Ali was martyred during duty.