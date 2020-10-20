close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

Woman cops honoured

Peshawar

 
October 20, 2020

The capital city police officials have honoured a woman police officer after her selection for the UN peace mission.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur gave cash award and commendation certificate to Assistant Sub-Inspector Saima Sharif. She is among the officers selected for the UN peace mission. Saima Sharif was recruited ASI after her brother Moeen Ali was martyred during duty.

