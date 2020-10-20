Govt flayed for victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Monday flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimizing the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

The protesters converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV. Peshawar Press Club Chairman Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest being held regularly to express anger at the incarceration. The protesters raised slogans against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and called for his release without any delay. Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Sabz Ali Shah, Ehtesham Toru, Famanullah Jan, Gulzar Khan, Amjad Safi and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers were critical of the PTI government for targeting the Jang Media Group and it’s chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as pressure tactics. They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 222 days in a case dating back to 1986. The protesters said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB was targeting the opposition political parties and the independent media allegedly at the behest of the PTI government.

They flayed the NAB over the failure to take notice of the massive corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project. They said the anti-graft body had adopted a selective approach and was going after only the opposition parties and the free media houses.

The protesters appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him with justice.