Constable martyred in Shangla attack

BISHAM: A cop, who was targeted and embraced martyrdom in an attack at Martung area of the Puran tehsil of the Shangla district the previous day, was laid to arrest with state honours on Sunday.

According to the staff of the Martung Police Station, Constable Hafeez Muhammad was on duty and lost life when unidentified people opened fire on him.

The police later launched a search operation but no arrest was made till our going to the press. The funeral prayer for the cop was offered at his native village, Kareen Darrahin Shangla.

District Police Officer Asif Gohar and people from different walks of life attended the funeral rites of the martyred cop. The senior police officials present at the funeral paid rich tributes to the martyred cop for his honesty and dedication to duty.