Fire breaks out at cinema

Goods worth millions of rupees was reduced to ashes when a fire broke out at Sabrina Cinema in Khyber Bazaar on Sunday.

An official said that ambulances and fire trucks were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out at the cinema. The official said the fire trucks managed to put out the fire within 35 minutes. No casualty was reported. The owner however estimated that the fire reduced to ashes goods worth millions in the movie theatre.