Country suffers due to govt’s flawed policies: JUI leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI) provincial president Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday said that the country was facing numerous challenges due to the flawed policies of the government.

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day general council meeting of the party.

The meeting was also addressed by former provincial president of the party Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former provincial ministers Maulana Fazle Ali, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and office-bearers Abdul Jalil Jan and others. Maulana Ataur Rahman said that the rulers suspended Local Government elections to evade the anger of the people. “And now they should get ready for general elections,” he added.

The meeting expressed concern over the killings of the religious scholars and condemned the assassination of Maulana Dr Mohammad Adil. Maulana Dr Mohammad Adil was assassinated by unidentified assailants in Karachi recently.