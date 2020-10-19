Coronavirus kills 16 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 9,296 as 567 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

16 Corona patients, 15 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and one out of hospital, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID patient was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan. About 74 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19.

Some 32,062 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,094 in Sindh, 11,542 in Punjab, 4,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,682 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,023 in Balochistan, 402 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 608 in AJK.

Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery rate.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 323,019 cases were detected so far, including 3,437 in AJK, 15,669 in Balochistan, 4,047 in GB, 17,996 in ICT, 38,598 in KP, 101,559 in Punjab and 141,713 in Sindh.