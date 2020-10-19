close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 19, 2020

FIA arrests accused for uploading images of girls on social media

National

A
APP
October 19, 2020

HYDERABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Sunday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in uploading objectionable images and pictures of the girls on social media.

According to report, FIA Cyber Crime team, on a complaint registered by a victim, arrested accused Awias Shaikh from Mirpurkhas and Arif Shah from Hyderabad for further investigation of the

matter.

The FIA team also initiated investigation from the accused regarding the complaints, sources added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan