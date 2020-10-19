Sahulat Bazaars set up in Punjab

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of the Punjab government, seven Sahulat bazaars have been set up in the district to provide fruits, vegetables and groceries to the consumers at fixed government rates.

The bazaars were located and functional at Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, Mofel Bazaar Jhang Road, Gojra Road Samundri, Jhumra Road Jaranwala, Quaid-e-Azam Road near General Bus Stand Tandlianwala and Chiniot Road near Main Water Works Chak Jhumra.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the different Sahulat bazaars and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities. He asked the Assistant Commissioners that essential commodities should be available to the consumers at fixed government rates.

He also stressed upon crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and clarified that implementation of price control mechanism as per government guidelines should be ensured. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruits and vegetable Market Sadhar and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rahman and officers of the Market Committee were also present. The DC went to the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits and their quantities while reviewing the auction procedures.

He said that the bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save the people from the trend of inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price without any justification.

He checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to the Vegetable Market and asked the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids. He said that the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable markets was being monitored continuously.

LALAMUSA: As many as six Sahulat Bazaars will be established in three tehsils of the district.

The bazaars would be made functional from today. These views were expressed by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa during his visit to the selected locations here on Sunday.

The DC informed that these Sahulat Bazaars would be set up on GT Road Lalamusa and GT Road Kharian, Model Bazaar, Shah Jahangir Road and near Paganwala Plaza of Tehsil Gujrat, GT Road Serai Alamgir of Tehsil Serai Alamgir.

The DC added that the stalls of flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits, pulses and chicken would be set up at the bazaars.

The district administration would make sure that the supply of commodities as per demand would ensure while the staff would be deployed to monitor the Sahulat Bazaars, he told.

BUREWALA: The district administration has set up three Sahulat bazaars in the district to ensure smooth supply of commodities to the masses.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Waqas Rashid visited the Sahulat bazaars at Burewala, Vehari and Mailsi and inspected the food items and other facilities being provided there.

The DC visited various stalls and said that as per directives of the Punjab government, three Sahulat bazaars had been set up

in Vehari district for supply of food items at cheaper rates.

He told that all necessary items, including flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables and meat, were being provided at affordable rates. The deputy commissioner said that whole sellers were creating problems for the people and regular action was being taken against them.