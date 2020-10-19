Man killed for ‘honour’ in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was allegedly killed for ‘honour’ in Dilbori area here on Sunday, police officials said on Sunday.

They said Muhammad Sultan and his son Khan Muhammad opened fire on Muhammad Siddique in Dilbori Bazaar, leaving him seriously injured. The local rushed the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to the bereaved family, the sister of Muhammad Sultan had married with the slain on her own free will some years back. Station House Officer Anwar Tanoli told reporters that search was on for the arrest of the accused who managed to flee after the incident. He said that first information was lodged against both the accused under section 302 of PPC.

Meanwhile, robbers have deprived owners of many shops of the cash, goods and valuables in Maswal area on Saturday night. The robbers broke into the shops and decamped with cash and goods.

BODY OF STUDENT YET TO BE RECOVERED: The body of a second year’s student, who had drowned in the Indus River in Darband area, couldn’t be fished out on the second day of the incident.

Muhammad Bilal the student of the government degree college Oghi had gone to swim in the Indus River in Darband area with friends but drowned just after jumping into the water.