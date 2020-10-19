QWP says people facing unchecked inflation

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Sunday said that the rising inflation had dented the purchasing power of the people.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the 8th Foundation Day of the party here, he said that the burgeoning inflation coupled with unemployment had made life miserable for the have-nots. “The flawed policies of this government have exposed the people to a host of problems,” he remarked, adding that the people were fed up with the rulers, who could not deliver on the election pledges in the last over two years.

Sikandar Sherpao said the country was lurching from one crisis to another, but the rulers were holding the previous governments accountable for the prevailing mess to deceive the people and hide their incompetence. The QWP leader said the poor people could not arrange a two-time meal for their children due to the unprecedented rise in the prices of the food items, including sugar, ghee, flour and pulses.

He asserted that the Pakhtun leaders were kept out of the Parliament in a bid to prevent them from raising voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns.

“We will not rest until the Pakhtuns got their due rights,” he vowed. Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP was founded with the aim to strive for the rights of the Pakhtuns. He said they would not abandon the Pakhtuns and would work for their wellbeing.

He said the government had panicked in the wake of the struggle launched under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He said the movement would continue till ouster of the government.