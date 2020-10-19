Row over holding public meeting: One killed, two injured as PTI workers clash in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and his two brothers sustained injuries when two groups of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed over the holding of a public gathering at a janazgah in Nawan Killay here on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was supposed to speak at the event when the situation turned violent as the PTI workers exchanged fire when arrangements were being made to hold the gathering.

The incident left one person dead and his two brothers seriously injured. The slain was identified as Sher Alam.

The injured included Sher Afzal and Khursheed Khan.

The accused included a former councillor Nausher Khan, former village council nazim Ijaz Khan, Bakht Taj Khan and others, who fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law. The police recovered heavy weapons from the house of the accused during a raid.

However, no arrest could be made as the accused were on the run. Soon after learning about the incident, Pervez Khattak visited the injured at the Qazi Medical Complex.

The incident prompted Pervez Khattak to postpone his political engagements. He was scheduled to speak at a public meeting and administer oath to the office-bearers of the jewellers association. Meanwhile, the relatives of the dead and the injured persons blocked the Grand Trunk Road and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.