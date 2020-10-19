People are talking about

— the statements made by ministers of the ruling party over the fact that the opposition was going to hold a ‘show of strength’ rally and how they really need to be careful of what they utter in derision so they don’t have to eat their words later. People say the statement by a provincial minister that the opposition would not be able to fill the stadium is a case in point, as it motivated the organisers to embarrass him and prove him wrong.

— the directive by the provincial government of Punjab that all those who attend political rallies should observe SOP’s otherwise action would be taken against them and what an exercise in futility it was. People say it is the responsibility of the organisers to see SOP’s are followed and if they don’t care the public will certainly not bother and the fact that social distancing is not possible when large crowds gather in a reserved area, makes the directive incomprehensible.

— the dismay expressed by the producers, directors and artistes over the banning of a play that was watched by many viewers on a satellite channel who are disappointed that artistic freedom and content, while being appreciated abroad, was being suffocated in the country of origin because it is wrongly perceived by some as a moral threat. People say what to watch and what to avoid should be left for the viewers to decide and the opinion of a few misogynists should be ignored.

— the shocking revelation by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that more than Rs1.856 trillion revenue has been stuck for years due to litigation in various courts, as defaulters go into litigation in superior courts and get stay orders. People say this highlights the weaknesses of the FBR legal team which cannot compete with well-known and expensive lawyers who easily obtain a stay order against the payment of taxes involving billions of rupees, creating difficult financial conditions for the country.

— the crazy world of politics where political entities curse each other at one point to gain support for their agenda and then band together at another so that they can oust a common ‘enemy’ that is in power. People say it is easy to fool the public with ‘double speak’ -- the language that politicians use to say one thing while meaning another -- and the public is ready to swallow their words because they are disgruntled or have nothing better to do.

— the culture of political protests and how it disrupts life for those who are not part of the proceedings. People wonder how so many persons can afford to leave their work/jobs for days at a time to rally around their leaders, especially during these hard times, so obviously a lot of money is spent by the political parties to pay the crowds so their families do not suffer and that does raise questions about where the money comes from.

— the ongoing debate between those who support the bans on violent computer games and ‘entertaining’ social media platforms and those who say that banning is not a solution. While some people are of the opinion that there is a lack of entertainment for young people and they should be allowed to use these platforms, others say they are ruining the moral fabric of the country and youngsters need to entertain themselves like they did before these inventions. — I.H.