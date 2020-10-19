Almeida retains pink jersey as Geoghegan Hart wins Giro stage 15

PIANCAVALLO, Italy: Team Ineos’ British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart soloed to victory in the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday after a tough climb to the summit of Piancavallo.

With a week left to race, Portugal’s Joao Almeida holds the overall leader’s pink jersey which had been under threat after Dutch rival Wilco Kelderman finished the stage in second position.

Kelderman closed to 15seconds behind Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Almeida with the race finishing in Milan on October 25.

Geoghegan Hart, 25, crossed the line alone 2sec ahead of Kelderman with Australian Jai Hindley, who had set the pace in the final kilometres, third at 4sec. Almeida was fourth 37sec off the pace.