Rins wins Aragon MotoGP as Mir takes c’ship lead

ALCANIZ, Spain: Alex Rins held off compatriot Alex Marquez to win the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday with another Spaniard Joan Mir finishing third to take the championship lead from Fabio Quartararo.

Suzuki’s Rins became the eighth winner in this season’s ten races as the vacuum created by the early season injury to reigning champion Marc Marquez has created a volatile and unpredictable title race.

This is the third victory for the 24-year-old Rins who won twice last year but was injured at the beginning of this season.

He sliced through the field after starting 10th on the grid.

“I had a very good start,” he said.

The other Suzuki factory rider Mir takes over the championship lead even though he has not won a MotoGP race.

He has 121 points in the championship ahead of Quartararo (115), Spaniard Maverick Vinales (109) and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (106).

“I’m trying to be as consistent as I can,” Mir said.

“I’m happy to be on the podium.”